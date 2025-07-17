ESPN Provides Major Take About Jets’ Garrett Wilson
With Justin Fields as his starting quarterback, wide receiver Garrett Wilson may explode in 2025. He is set to be the main weapon for a dynamic New York Jets' offense.
Since joining the Jets in 2022 after spending his collegiate career with the Buckeyes, Wilson has proven to be among the best in the NFL, ending each season with over 1,000 receiving yards. This past season, he went for a career-best 1,104 receiving yards on 101 receptions. Still just 24 years old, the best may be yet to come for the star.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler broke down the ten best receivers in the game, and Wilson came in at No. 10. Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase topped the list with Vikings' Justin Jefferson coming in second. Wilson was the only former Buckeyes star ranked, but Terry McLaurin was an honorable mention as well.
That said, here's a part of what Fowler said on Wilson.
"On production, the argument is tougher. Some scouts wonder what's holding him back. While Wilson posted 101 catches for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024, Davante Adams had more targets than him (68 to 46) over the final six games. Adams' long-standing connection with QB Aaron Rodgers could have played a factor, but it was a shocking disparity for Wilson, who has No. 1 receiver qualities and was poised for a breakout season," Fowler wrote.
The Wilson-Fields connection will be a fun one to watch in 2025. Fields spent 2019 and 2020 with the Buckeyes, putting up video game-like numbers as a sophomore. That 2019 season was Wilson's freshman year at Ohio State. He went for 432 yards in the Fields-led attack.
While Wilson has certainly had the better professional career so far, there's no doubt that they'll have a terrific understanding on the field together in 2025.
Wilson has ascended into the upper echelon of talent, and he should continue to soar in the rankings as he continues into his prime.