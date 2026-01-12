Three Buckeyes who shouldn't declare for the 2026 NFL Draft

As a handful of Ohio State Buckeyes began to make decisions about heading to the NFL draft, or returning for a final season of college football, greats like Caleb Downs, Arvell Reese and Carnell Tate had an easy choice of entering the draft, where they will likely be first round picks.

For other players, the choice can be a bit more difficult. Another year of college could allow them to develop more and raise their draft stock, but they may be sacrificing some money and another year of their athletic primes.

Here are three players who should not declare for the NFL draft yet, and should return to Ohio State for another year of development.

1. Kenyatta Jackson Jr.

Entering the year, Jackson was expected to be the star of the Buckeye’s defensive line. He has all the traits and talent you’d want from a first-round defensive end.

However, injuries kept Jackson in check for the first half of the season, keeping him silent and keeping his stock in free fall.

Instead Caden Curry (who is out of eligibility) and Kayden McDonald were the stars. McDonald likely will enter early, and be a high draft pick.

Jackson still finished the year with 6.5 sacks after a slow start, and with a strong combine performance would likely crawl his way back up to a second or third round pick.

However, if he stays at Ohio State for another year and becomes a leaned-on defensive veteran who continues to produce as a pass rusher, he could easily build his draft stock back to a first-round talent.

While Jackson probably doesn’t want a fifth year of college football after believing he was so close to the NFL, he may be the player who would benefit most from it.

2. Max Klare

In his first year with Ohio State since transferring from Purdue, Klare showed he had plenty of ability as both a blocker and a receiver.

While his year started out a little slow, he soon became quarterback Julian Sayin’s favorite underneath target, and third favorite option overall (behind Tate and Jeremiah Smith).

He caught 43 passes for 448 yards and two touchdowns, including a 100-yard game against Rutgers.

Klare came to Ohio State wanting to become a more complete tight end, not just a pass catcher like he was at Purdue. He wanted to become more complete as a blocker, and was a key piece to Ohio State’s running game this year. He definitely accomplished his goal, but he still has plenty to learn.

If Klare were to declare now, he would likely be selected in a mid-to-late round. Another year at Ohio State would allow him to continue growing as a complete tight end, while also potentially taking over as a second option to Smith in the pass game. However, Klare will have some extra competition in the tight end room.

Klare’s goal was one year with the Buckeyes before entering the draft, so he still may decide to leave, but it would make even more sense to stay for a final year.

3. Austin Siereveld

At the beginning of the season, the star left tackle looked like he could earn a first round grade, and be a clear option to enter the NFL draft early.

It took weeks for Siereveld to allow a single pressure, as he was showing that he could be one of the best tackles in all of college football.

As the season went on, Siereveld began to show some weaknesses. He struggled at points as teams put more of an emphasis on getting pressure on Sayin.

According to PFF, his two lowest rated games were two of the biggest games of the season. The Michigan Wolverines rivalry matchup, and the Cotton Bowl loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

Seireveld gave up around eight pressures and had two penalties called on him in those games, damaging his draft stock. He also left the Miami game early, suffering a leg injury that kept him out of the second half.

Siereveld showed plenty this season, and would still find himself on an NFL roster if he chose to enter the draft now. However, waiting another year could help him take a leap in becoming a first or second round draft pick instead.

The Buckeyes will gladly welcome back someone who kept Sayin’s blind side clean for so long, and Siereveld could have plenty left to prove.