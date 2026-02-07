Jeremiah Smith Reveals Mount Rushmore of Ohio State Wide Receivers

Ohio State football's website tells you that Jeremiah Smith is majoring in Sport Industry, but his words suggest he could easily double major in history. Specifically, Buckeye history.

Earlier this week Smith was a guest on the Downs 2 Business podcast, hosted by Smith's former Buckeye teammate Caleb Downs and his brother, Colts wide receiver Josh Downs. Smith, Ohio State's resident alien wideout was asked by Josh to name his Mount Rushmore of Ohio State wide receivers and was told he could include himself on the mountain.

"I ain't do enough yet to be on the list," Smith told the Downs brothers. Anyone who's watched Smith dominate the college football landscape over the past two seasons would whole-heartedly disagree with Smith's exclusion, but it's hard to hate on his humility.

Smith then rattled off his list: "I'm gonna go Chris Carter, he's a Hall of Famer. You gotta go him. You gotta go Jax (Jaxon Smith-Njigba). You gotta go Marv (Marvin Harrison Jr.). ..."

With three of four pass catchers already firmly atop Rushmore, Smith then had the nearly impossible choice of selecting just one more receiver out of historical bunch that includes names like Terry Glenn, Joey Galloway, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Paul Warfield and so many others.

"I'm gonna go Ted Ginn Jr.," Smith said of his fourth and final Buckeye.

Jeremiah Smith has 27 career receiving touchdowns

Smith knows his Buckeyes history, that's for sure. And it's tough to argue with the soon-to-be junior's thinking, though you could easily replace any of the fourth with a no-brainer like Smith, the five names listed above, or a slew of other Ohio State greats like: Emeka Egbuka, OSU's career leader in both yards and receptions. Michael Jenkins, Santonio Holmes, Devin Smith, and K.J. Hill.

From a purely statistical standdoint, the Buckeyes' all-time leading receivers in yards are Egbuka, Olave, Jenkins, Boston, Harrison Jr., and then Smith, who will sit atop the list with another 311 yards. So, probably around Week 2 next fall...

Smith is also just 43 receptions way from being the school's all-time leader in receptions. That mark should be his by late October. He also needs just ten receiving touchdowns to top that Buckeye list. So yeah, go ahead and pencil him in for the trifecta in what will surely be his last season in Columbus before making some NFL team awfully happy.

At that point, if not already, he's going to have to bump a Buckeye from his Mount Rushmore of receivers whether he likes it or not. Can't argue history.