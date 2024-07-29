Former Ohio State Captain Cade Stover On Football And Farming
With the 123rd pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans selected tight end Cade Stover of Ohio State. That was the moment that Stover got to join his former college quarterback C.J. Stroud on the same roster. Both Stroud and Stover were captains together in 2022 and during that season, the two connected 36 times for 406 yards and five touchdowns.
When Stover was selected, he was not watching the draft like most prospects. He was actually unhooking a chisel plow from his dad's tractor when his phone rang and it was the Texans. The Houston Texans posted a short video on Sunday of Stover discussing his backstory from farming to the NFL.
Stover grew up working on his parent's farm in Mansfield, Ohio. That tough, hard-nosed mentality helped him on the football field.
"I was always looking to head hunt people from the time you were starting hitting in third grade to fifth grade," stated Stover. "Pops always preached you are at the top of the food chain. You are an enforcer at all times and that mindset kind of moved to defense."
As the Buckeyes were recruiting Stover, he was actually coming in as a four-star outside linebacker from Lexington High School. He even got his first action with the Buckeyes on the defensive side of the football. When he transitioned to tight end at Ohio State, he was able to bring that physicality and toughness over to the offensive side of the ball.
Stover has always been a player who has "strived to do exactly what is going to help this team," stated the rookie tight end. That was something very evident at Ohio State and he is looking to do the same with the Texans. Stover is not afraid to play on special teams, running down the field in kick coverage. On offense, he is also not afraid to be a physical blocker in addition to running routes and catching passes.
This coming season, we will all get to witness how the Texans decide to utilize Stover's ability during his rookie season. Regardless of his role, his hard work ethic will likely shine once again. Houston got a special breed of football player in this past draft class.