Kirk Herbstreit Doesn't Think Ohio State Football Will Win Big Ten Championship
The Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the most talented teams in the country, but that doesn't always equate to winning your conference. From coordinators to schedule, there are numerous factors that play into reigning supreme over arguably college football's best conference.
Ohio State has the high-end skill positions locked down with Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs. Sonny Styles helping lead the middle of the defense will be critical as well. However, the Buckeyes have a challenging schedule with Michigan, Penn State at home, Illinois on the road and the top-ranked Texas Longhorns.
The two biggest questions that must be answered centered around their coordinators and quarterback play. Former five-star Julian Sayin will be the team's starting option, and while reviews are high throughout camp, he has yet to be a full-time No. 1 option at the college level. How he plays could dictate how far this team goes. On top of that, the Buckeyes are welcoming two new coordinators. Brian Hartline will step into the top spot running the offense while Matt Patricia will head the defense after a lengthy stint in the NFL.
Put all that together, and it isn't overly shocking that Kirk Herbstreit has Penn State winning the Big Ten Championship. He is picking the Nittany Lions to win the conference. Here are his full Power 4 selections below, including his pick for the Longhorns to win the SEC.
Herbstreit was a former Ohio State Buckeyes starter, spending four seasons with the program from 1989 to 1992. During his senior season, he ended with 11 games played, 1,904 passing yards and 4 touchdowns. That said, his career really took off after his playing days were behind him, and he's now one of the most-followed analysts in college football.
The Nittany Lions, who started off No. 2 in the AP Poll and took the Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles during the offseason, are a popular pick to win the Big Ten, partially due to their experienced coaching staff and elite offensive playmakers. However, the question remains if Drew Allar can play at that high of a level.
With college football starting soon, that question will be answered in the next few months.