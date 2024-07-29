Former Ohio State Left Tackle Gets Extension With Detroit Lions
Monday, July 29th has been a big day for former Ohio State Buckeyes in the city of Detroit, Michigan. Not only was catcher Dillon Dingler called up by the Detroit Tigers for his first MLB action, but the Detroit Lions have signed their starting left tackle Taylor Decker to a three-year, $60 million contract extension.
The former Ohio State offensive tackle played for the Buckeyes back in 2012-2015 and wrapped up his college career with a National Championship. Decker also won numerous awards during that time such as Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year and being named a Consensus All-American in 2015.
Decker was drafted No. 16 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. He has played all eight seasons in the NFL in Detroit and was entering the final year of his current deal. The three-year extension now keeps him in Detroit through 2027.
Of the $60 million that Decker is now set to receive, Decker's agent announced that $31.83 million is guaranteed. His new contract now makes him the seventh highest-paid left tackle and eighth highest-paid offensive tackle overall.
Decker is not the only Detroit Lions player to receiver a pay day this offseason. Fellow offensive lineman Penei Sewell was given the largest contract ever for an offensive tackle at $28 million per year. In addition to securing the future at both tackle positions, the Lions gave contract extensions to quarterback Jared Goff and star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Both offensive guard spots are also set for 2024 with Graham Glasnow getting a three-year extension and Kevin Zeitler being signed to a one-year deal.
The 30-year-old veteran tackle will now look to help get his team to the Super Bowl this next season. He has had the taste of winning championships from his time with the Buckeyes, now is a chance to make a run with the Lions.