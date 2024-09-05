Former Ohio State Buckeyes RB Could Have Big 2024 NFL Season
The short NFL career for J.K. Dobbins has been rocky to this point. Since 2020, the running back only managed to play in 24 games for the Baltimore Ravens.
During his rookie season, Dobbins impressed with 805 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 134 carries. After playing 15 games that year, the former Ohio State Buckeyes running back has battled serious injuries ever since.
Although it may be easy to write off Dobbins due to his injury history, his landing spot this offseason in Los Angeles with the Chargers is probably about as ideal as possible. Not only does offensive coordinator Greg Roman have familiarity with the game of Dobbins from Baltimore, but former Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to implement a run-heavy scheme.
If Dobbins does manage to stay healthy, he should have a nice bounce-back season for two reasons.
With Dobbins and Gus Edwards set to see action this year, Roman offered some additional insight on the plan prior to their Week One game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers intend to ride the "hot hand" according to their offensive coordinator.
Edwards is absolutely a force in short-yardage situations but Dobbins is the more explosive runner of the two players. Edwards may get the first carry of the game, but Dobbins has a chance to tote the rock more than Edwards.
In addition to the apparent glaring opporunity for Dobbins, the Chargers have certainly played their hand in committing to the run game. Playing 300-pound defensive lineman Scott Matlock at fullback means that Los Angeles wants to clear running room with the use of size and power. This should bode well for Dobbins.
For Ohio State fans it would be good to see Dobbins find success once again, but for fantasy football managers who drafted Dobbins this upcoming game against the Raiders could be the moment he goes from a bench player to potential flex option.
This will be something to keep an eye on as Dobbins has a clear path back to relevance as a running back in the league.