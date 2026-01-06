Ohio State strikes gold in transfer portal with former freshman All-American

The Ohio State Buckeyes have added some size and strength to the defensive line from the transfer portal, with their best addition so far.

Sources told On3's Hayes Fawcett that the Buckeyes are adding former UCF defensive lineman John Walker after three seasons with the Knights. Ohio State initially recruited Walker as part of the 2023 class before ending up with UCF as the highest-rated recruit in school history.

UCF transfer DL John Walker has Committed to Ohio State



He's totaled 59 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, and 2 PD in 2 seasons with the Knights



Was named a 2023 Freshman All-American by On3

Buckeyes land All-American defensive lineman

Walker dominated in his freshman year as he racked up 20 tackles, one pass deflection, and a half sack as he became a freshman All-American. He would go on to be redshirted in his 2024 season before having a career year in 2025.

This past year, Walker put up nearly double the numbers he had in 2023 with 39 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble. For his career, Walker has 59 tackles, one pass deflection, and 1.5 sacks.

The Buckeyes have an interesting situation to consider at the defensive line, as Walker will have a chance to compete for a spot in the rotation or to start. One of the biggest questions on the line is whether Kayden McDonald will return for another season or declare for the NFL Draft.

There will be a gap to fill on the defensive line, as McDonald leaves and Tywone Malone is done after 2025, with his eligibility up. Others on the defensive line that could compete with Walker for the starting job include Will Smith Jr., Zion Grady, and Beau Atkinson.

Ohio State is going to have a massive battle on the defensive line going into spring football and will most likely go into the summer. While Smith, Grady, and Atkinson might have experience within the Buckeyes system, Walker might have the edge over all three guys.

The benefit of Walker's decision not to attend Ohio State and join UCF is that he got to play from his freshman year and gained valuable experience in that time. Walker has been in the trenches with some of the top offensive lines in the Big 12 and has played at a high level doing it throughout the 2025 campaign.

It's going to be an interesting offseason as Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will have a lot of work to do to rebuild the defense with top guys like Caleb Downs, Sonny Styles, Arvell Reese, Caden Curry, and potentially more departing. Walker could be the missing piece on the defensive line, ensuring they don't miss a step in the 2026 season.