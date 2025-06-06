Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Getting Major Help From 2 New NFL Teammates
Former Ohio State Buckeyes' star wideout Emeka Egbuka has a lot to learn about life in the NFL. He was as consistent as they come in college for OSU, but the NFL is a different beast altogether.
It's tough to be a rookie it the league, but Egbuka is lucky that two veterans on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in particular, have apparently taken a liking to him.
He explained on an appearance with the NFL Network on Thursday that he and quarterback Baker Mayfield have been connecting not just after practice, but after every target during practice.
“We’re always learning ways to grow and get better," Egbuka said (h/t Joe Bucs Fan). "He’s always giving me nuggets to analyze defenses and how to, you know, and kind of change my route and all that type of stuff. So it’s a very cerebral approach when it comes to our conversations on the field.”
Egbuka is also getting advice from veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard, who is heading into his 10th NFL season. Not only does he know the ins and outs of the NFL, but he also knows Mayfield well. The two played together at Oklahoma, so they have a long-standing relationship.
"Every time I come back from running a route — or maybe I ran a good route or if I didn’t run a so-good route — Sterling is one of the first ones to tell me," Egbuka explained. "And we’ll watch it together on film post-practice, and we’re always studying the game."
The Buccaneers have high expectations for Egbuka. That's why they selected him with the No. 19 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He put up nearly 3,000 total yards and 24 touchdowns in four seasons at Ohio State, so he's proven to be a consistent and reliable target at the big-time college football level.
Again, the NFL is simply different, though, so it's huge for Egbuka to have two experienced veterans, including the quarterback who will be throwing him the football, looking out for him.
Rookie seasons can be tough for even the best NFL prospects, but Egbuka is being set up for success in Tampa thanks to Mayfield and Shepard.