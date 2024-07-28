Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Retires From NFL After Cowboys Stint
Former Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Gareon Conley has announced his retirement from the NFL after signing with the Dallas Cowboys last month, via ESPN's Todd Archer.
Conley arrived at Ohio State in 2013, but redshirted his first season. He then played in 15 games the following year and was part of the Buckeyes' national championship team. However, his role was very limited, as he logged just 16 tackles.
Then, in 2015, Conley broke out and began establishing himself as an elite presence in Ohio State's secondary, totaling 49 tackles, a couple of interceptions and five passes defended. He would go on to tally 26 tackles, four picks and eight passes defended in 2016 and was named Second-Team All-Big Ten conference by the coaches.
Conley had the chance to return for his senior campaign, but opted to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft, where he was regarded as the second-best cornerback behind his Buckeyes teammate, Marshon Lattimore.
The Massillon, Oh. native ended up getting selected by the Oakland Raiders with the 24th overall pick of the draft.
Conley never really lived up to expectations on the professional level, and injuries played a major role.
He missed all but two games during his rookie campaign due to a shin injury. The following year, Conley showed some promise, playing in 15 games and registering 37 tackles, three interceptions, 15 passes defended and a defensive touchdown.
Conley then had a scary moment in the 2019 season opener, when he had to be carted off the field on a stretcher due to a neck injury. Thankfully, he was alright and would ultimately appear in 14 contests that year, although he was traded to the Houston Texans midseason.
The 29-year-old would never play in another NFL game after 2019.
After being placed on injured reserve by the Texans in September 2020, Conley went three years without garnering any NFL attention. He played with the DC Defenders in 2023, and after being released from his contract, he signed with the Cowboys this past June.