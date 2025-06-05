Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Frustrated With NFL Contract Situation
The Ohio State Buckeyes' pipeline of wide receivers to the NFL has been one of the best in recent memory, with players like Garrett Wilson, Jackson Smith-Njigba, and Marvin Harrison Jr. But one player included in this list is beginning to have contract disputes as we head into the 2025 NFL season.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Thursday that former Ohio State and now Washington Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin is frustrated with the lack of progress on a long-term deal with the franchise.
"Sources: Commanders All-Pro WR Terry McLaurin has made it clear to the team that he’s frustrated with the lack of progress on a long-term deal," stated Schultz in a X post. "As I previously reported, McLaurin unexpectedly left voluntary workouts after initially attending, and it remains to be seen whether he’ll report for mandatory minicamp."
Schultz also claimed that talks have been minimal as he enters his final year of his contract.
After totaling 1,251 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns in his three seasons with the Buckeyes, McLaurin was selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders. In his six years with the team, the 29-year-old wideout has been one of the most underrated players in the NFL, tallying 6,379 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns. Since 2020, McLaurin has posted five-straight seasons with 1,000 or more receiving yards.
But with the Commanders recent addition of former San Francisco 49ers' wideout Deebo Samuel, there is now some sort of disconnect between the franchise and McLaurin. The former Ohio State talent is a is coming off one of his best seasons in the NFL, finishing with 1,096 receiving yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns on 82 receptions.