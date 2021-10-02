Urban Meyer is "Heartbroken" Over Jaguars 0-4 Start to the Season

The former Buckeye coach has had a tough time picking up his first win in the NFL.

Buckeye fans know this better than perhaps anyone else: Urban Meyer is probably the most competitive person in football. He takes so personally each win and loss and is incredibly determined to build a winning franchise down in Jacksonville.

That competitive nature and rarely equaled determination is part of the reason why Coach Meyer has had such a tough time dealing with the Jaguars' struggles at the beginning of the season.

Jacksonville is 0-4, which means the Jaguars have now lost 19 consecutive games dating back to last year. But the four losses to start 2021 were all tight games that they just couldn't pull off in the end. None of them were tighter than Thursday night's gut-punch in Cincinnati, with the Bengals burying a game-winning field goal as time expired.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and Tim Tebow (who obviously has a close relationship with Coach Meyer and was just in camp with him earlier this year) elaborated on why this has been so frustrating on Meyer on First Take on Friday.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State’s New Jersey Natives Looking Forward To Playing At Rutgers

Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Says QB C.J. Stroud Looks Healthy In Practice

Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert Named Semifinalist For William V. Campbell Trophy

Building The Buckeyes Discusses Kojo Antwi, Omari Abor, Earnest Greene And More

2022 Florida Small Forward Brice Sensabaugh Commits To Ohio State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!