Buckeye Pass Rushers Among Highest Graded in Recent History

Ohio State fans know how good the Bosa brothers and Chase Young were during their time in college. Pro Football Focus says ranks them all among the best they've ever graded.

Ohio State's run of dominance through the Big Ten and through much of college football the last several years has coincided with some of the best individual season-long performances in recent memory. For as good as the Buckeye offense has been, the superstar-level talent on defense has seemingly garnered more attention.

Chase Young, Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa are certainly at the top of that list.

Pro Football Focus has been grading college prospects for the last seven years as the best amateur players in the country prepare for a career in the NFL. Now that the football offseason is upon us, PFF decided to revisit the highest grades they've ever awarded college players at their respective positions. Regardless of how their professional careers have panned out, they've gone back and looked at the premier college players in the country and judged their readiness to make the jump to the NFL.

Young and the Bosa brothers, along with Texas A&M's Myles Garrett, have been the best collegiate edge rushers in the country since PFF started issuing grades in 2014.

All three of those former Buckeyes have turned their Ohio State success into professional success. Each won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year during their respective rookie seasons.

Nick Bosa signed a 4-year, $33.5 million contract extension in July 2019, Joey Bosa inked a 5-year contract extension with the Chargers worth $135 million before the start of the recently completed NFL season, and Chase Young is still playing on his rookie deal, but given the way he torched defenses this year, it's likely he's going to cash in on his performance in a major way in the near future.

