Carolina Panthers, Pat Elflein Agree To Three-Year Deal

Carolina Panthers To Sign Former Ohio State Offensive Lineman Pat Elflein To Three-Year Deal

The 2016 Rimington Trophy winner has found a new home.
As first reported on Monday afternoon by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Ohio State offensive lineman Pat Elflein has agreed to a three-year, $13.5 million contract with the Carolina Panthers, which includes $6 million fully guaranteed.

The two sides reached a deal less than an hour into the NFL’s free agency period.

The 26-year-old Eflein, who was the starting right guard on Ohio State’s 2014 national championship team and the 2016 Rimington Trophy winner as the nation’s best center, was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He started 43 games at center or one of the guard spots for the Vikings, but suffered a thumb injury in the 2020 season opener that landed him on injured reserve.

Rookie Ezra Cleveland emerged as a viable starter at right guard while Elflein was sidelined, which prompted Minnesota to waive him on Nov. 14. He latched on with the New York Jets just two days later and started the final six games of the season when starter Alex Lewis was placed on the non-football injury list.

Offensive line is one of the Panthers’ biggest needs this offseason, with three of the five starters – including guards John Miller and Chris Reed – entering free agency, so Elflein’s versatility should help offset their potential departures. He’ll also replace wide receiver and unrestricted free agent Curtis Samuel as the only former Ohio State player on Carolina’s roster.

Other former Buckeyes looking for new homes during free agency include Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown, Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan and Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker.

