This game, and every one following, was essentially a must-win game for the Carolina Panthers. To their credit, they did respond pretty well and play better than last week's inexcusable loss to the New Orleans Saints. And it resulted in a win. The division is back in the realm of possibility.

Defense and special teams didn't have their best day

The defense had a pretty good overall day, limiting the Buccaneers through the air and managing to keep the big run plays to a minimum. However, at some key spots, the defense crumbled. The kickoff coverage was particularly bad, routinely allowing big returns that put the defense in bad spots.

Bryce Young was good again

The Panthers had trouble on offense, but the main success came on the arm and legs of Bryce Young. It was another good outing in a row, and he outdueled Baker Mayfield, which is important. He was the biggest reason the Panthers were even in the game. His pass-catchers didn't do much to help.

The run game was nonexistent

It seemed like Dave Canales wanted to get the run game going, but it just didn't happen like that. Neither Rico Dowdle nor Chuba Hubbard could really find any success against the Bucs. It's a bit concerning for the future of this team since that's been the bread and butter.

Panthers struggled to get out of their own way

The Panthers, for the second straight week, could not get out of their own way. They committed some really terrible penalties, including a particularly damaging one after a made field goal in the first half. They also made silly mistakes that led to some missed opportunities. Xavier Legette, for example, dropped a wide-open seam for a huge play.

Nic Scourton was very active

The pass-rushing wasn't necessarily there, but rookie edge rusher Nic Scourton made some big plays otherwise. His play recognition seemed to be on point this game, and he routinely blew up plays by being in the smart position.

Dave Canales struggled again

Dave Canales' play-calling left a lot to be desired. Again. He called a pitch to Chuba Hubbard on third and short in the red zone after a decent start to the drive. He called a deep shot on third and two without being willing to go for it after, punting away conservatively. Those are just a few examples of his strange decision-making, and Canales seemed to forget about the play-action pass.

