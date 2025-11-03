Former Ohio State quarterback on the verge of being benched in the NFL
Quarterback Justin Fields was nearly unstoppable at Ohio State during his college years.
The former Buckeye was taken with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, with hopes of pulling the team out of strugglesome times. Unfortunately, after his excellent days with Ohio State, his play hasn't translated to the league yet.
Within three years, Fields was ousted and bounced from the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing a contract with the New York Jets to be the team's next starting quarterback.
Through his first eight games as a Jet, things haven't gotten much better.
However, he did just play the best game of his season so far. He tossed for 244 yards and one touchdown on 21-of-32 through the air against the Cincinnati Bengals. That performance has helped relieve some of the negative attention to his game, but he is still looking to build consistency.
He has been under constant scrutiny as the Jets sit 1-7 through the start of the season. Team owner Woody Johnson added to the criticism with blunt remarks about Fields just last week.
"It's hard when you have a quarterback with a rating that he's got," Johnson said. "If we can just complete a pass, it would look good."
Fields has tossed for 1,089 yards and five touchdowns on a 64.1% completion mark with no interceptions. His rushing numbers remain on par with where he has been in years past, dashing for 288 yards and three touchdowns.
However, those numbers have come to a screeching halt.
Through his last three games, he was only able to find the endzone once, being benched by Jets head coach Aaron Glenn at halftime of the 13-6 loss to the Carolina Panthers two weekends ago. The Fields-led Jets offense failed to score on five of six possessions, turning Glenn to look to backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor.
"(I was) a little bit (surprised), but at the same time, I can't be mad at the decision," Fields said of his benching. "I understand why. It's life. It's football. I've learned to not take anything personal. Coach AG wanted to see if there was a spark."
He was expected to be benched for Taylor this past weekend, but the veteran scrambler was banged up and ruled out for the contest mid-week. Fields' play against the Bengals may have built a bit more confidence for himself and those who believe in him.
But, will it be enough to win over his own organization?
Ahead of the Jets' game this coming weekend against the Cleveland Browns, Glenn said he wasn't willing to announce the team's starting quarterback.
“You know I’m not going to give you that answer,” Glenn said. “I’m going to keep that close to the vest.”
He then doubled down when asked about it later in the discussion with media members.
“That [decision on who's starting] will be between me and the player,” Glenn said. “I don’t understand why you guys keep doing it. It’s really getting hilarious, too, because you guys keep asking the same question and I keep giving you the same answer.”
The question is: how many more teams will be willing to give Fields a chance if New York doesn't work out?
Through five years, he's played on three different teams, being given the starting job in each. However, he has failed to keep the job. Yes, the teams he has gone to have not been the best, and each has looked to him to turn the team in the right direction, but he hasn't been able to.
"We all have our different opinions," Fields said. "I was through 11 or 12 passes in the first half [against Carolina]. I had 50 yards, so, it's not my decision and I'm here to be the best teammate, best person I can be. It's not up to me. I wish things would've went a little bit different. I'm going to show up to work every day the same and try to be a light in the world."
It looks like another place that Fields has tried to call home has fizzled out within just a few games, and it really isn't his fault.
The 26-year-old mobile quarterback is under contract through 2026.
He could end up requesting a trade in the offseason, but there aren't many teams in the NFL currently looking for a starting quarterback.
Fields' career is more a saddening realization that some quarterbacks are victims of circumstances, rather than their own faults.