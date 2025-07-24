Jets Get Positive Justin Fields Right Toe Injury Update
It sounds like Justin Fields is going to be O.K. after suffering a right toe injury during Thursday's Jets practice.
After initial tests, it was determined that Fields did not suffer a toe fracture, which would be much more severe. Instead, he dislocated a toe on his right foot, and it wasn't the big toe, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Fields is expected to undergo an MRI and additional testing to learn the severity of the injury.
This is great news in the grand scheme of things. Additionally, it's expected Fields will still be able to start in the Jets' Week 1 matchup vs. his former team the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 7, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Jets fans were worried earlier on Thursday after it was announced that Fields was carted off the field from an injury. At first, it was believed to be a leg injury, but coach Aaron Glenn shared that it was a toe injury on his right foot.
Hopefully the Jets will learn more information on Thursday or in the coming days for fans to get another update about Fields's status.