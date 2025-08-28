Fantasy Football Must-Draft Quarterbacks Includes Caleb Williams and Kyler Murray
We’ve all heard someone say, “I’ve got to have that!”
Imagine, a young Fabs in the 1980s when a new Motley Crue album came out, or when the Dallas Cowboys came out with a new baseball cap or t-shirt. I had to have it! Well, I feel like that every year about a select number of quarterbacks when it comes time to do my fantasy drafts.
Even though this will put me at a major disadvantage in my own drafts (don’t read this article, Miz) … here’s five quarterbacks I want in 2025.
Fantasy Football Must-Draft Quarterbacks
Kyler Murray, Cardinals: Murray has been a top 10 fantasy quarterback in the NFL, and I like him to finish in the top 10 this season. Still, he’s not being picked until outside the top 90 based on FantasyPros average draft position (ADP) data. With one of the easiest slates of games in the league based on 2024 totals, Murray has a chance to be an absolute steal in drafts. I’ve targeted him often as my No. 1 option.
Caleb Williams, Bears: Williams wasn’t bad in his rookie season, but he was inconsistent. The good news is the Bears hired offensive guru Ben Johnson as their new head coach and added help on the offensive line in veterans Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, and Jonah Jackson to protect Williams. The team also drafted Luther Burden III to replace Keenan Allen, so Williams is in a good spot to bust out in Year 2.
Justin Fields, Jets: I absolutely love Fields’ potential and value in fantasy drafts. He’s been a top-10 fantasy quarterback in the past, averaging nearly 19 points in his final 28 starts with the Chicago Bears. He also started six games last season with the Steelers, averaging a solid 18.8 points. While he’ll never be compared to Dan Marino as a passer, Fields’ chops as a runner make him a valuable fantasy asset.
Drake Maye, Patriots: Maye showed flashes of potential as a rookie, scoring 17-plus points six times in 13 games (12 starts). He also averaged 41 rushing yards in the 10 games he played at least 43 snaps, which projects to almost 700 yards over a full 17-game slate. The Patriots added new weapons in Stefon Diggs, TreVeyon Henderson and Kyle Williams too, so Maye is in a great position to make a major impact.
J.J. McCarthy, Vikings: McCarthy takes over the reins of what is a very quarterback-friendly offense in Minnesota under head coach Kevin O’Connell. The system is so effective that it helped Darnold, previously a fantasy bust, to become a top-10 signal-caller. With bananas weapons in the passing game like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson at his disposal, McCarthy is in a great spot to shine.