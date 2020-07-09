NFL Draft Prop: Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields

The oddsmakers at SportsBettingDime have set exotic prop numbers relating from college football to the NFL Draft, providing odds on the first player to be drafted at various positions.

Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields, already a favorite for the Heisman Trophy, currently holds the second-best odds (6 to 1) of being the very first player selected overall. Clemson signal caller Trevor Lawrence is a large favorite while standout Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell is a distant third at the moment.

1. Trevor Lawrence (Clemson/QB): 1/3

2. Justin Fields (Ohio State/QB) 6/1

3. Penei Sewell (Oregon/LT) 24/1

Fields sparked the Buckeyes to a 13-1 record last season, his first in Columbus after transferring from Georgia, and fell just shy of reaching the College Football Playoff national championship game after a wild 29-23 loss to Clemson in the semifinals. Ohio State led most of the way in that Fiesta Bowl thriller until Lawrence led the Tigers on a 94-yard touchdown drive in the closing minutes.

Fields, one of four Heisman finalists a year ago, completed 67 percent of his passes last fall en route to impressive numbers. He threw for 3,273 yards with 41 touchdowns and just three interceptions, while rushing for another 484 yards and 10 TD’s on the ground.

Fields and Lawrence will enter the upcoming season as a Heisman Trophy front-runners. He is also scheduled to be in the same stadium as Sewell if/when OSU visits Oregon on September 12.

