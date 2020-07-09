BuckeyesNow
NFL Draft Prop: Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields

Adam Prescott

The oddsmakers at SportsBettingDime have set exotic prop numbers relating from college football to the NFL Draft, providing odds on the first player to be drafted at various positions.

Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields, already a favorite for the Heisman Trophy, currently holds the second-best odds (6 to 1) of being the very first player selected overall. Clemson signal caller Trevor Lawrence is a large favorite while standout Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell is a distant third at the moment.

1. Trevor Lawrence (Clemson/QB): 1/3

2. Justin Fields (Ohio State/QB) 6/1

3. Penei Sewell (Oregon/LT) 24/1

Fields sparked the Buckeyes to a 13-1 record last season, his first in Columbus after transferring from Georgia, and fell just shy of reaching the College Football Playoff national championship game after a wild 29-23 loss to Clemson in the semifinals. Ohio State led most of the way in that Fiesta Bowl thriller until Lawrence led the Tigers on a 94-yard touchdown drive in the closing minutes.

Fields, one of four Heisman finalists a year ago, completed 67 percent of his passes last fall en route to impressive numbers. He threw for 3,273 yards with 41 touchdowns and just three interceptions, while rushing for another 484 yards and 10 TD’s on the ground.

Fields and Lawrence will enter the upcoming season as a Heisman Trophy front-runners. He is also scheduled to be in the same stadium as Sewell if/when OSU visits Oregon on September 12.

Carmen's Crew Live Blog: 2020 TBT Round of 16 vs. House of Paign

Follow along as the Ohio State and Illinois alumni teams compete in Columbus!

Brendan Gulick

by

1MoreRebuild

Buckeye Breakfast: OSU Pauses Workouts, No Wrigley Big Ten Game, Stanford Cuts Sports

The coronavirus wrecking college athletics plans - Ohio State, the Big Ten, Stanford are latest victims. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Breaking: Ohio State Pauses All Voluntary Workouts After Latest CoVID-19 Tests Results

The Ohio State Buckeyes football team returned to campus on June 8 for voluntary workouts, but the university has now shut those down. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

TBT 2020: Carmen's Crew Roster Preview

Expanded look at the 10-man roster for Ohio State's alumni team.

Adam Prescott

by

Keegan Rice

Carmen's Crew Stunned by House of Paign in TBT Opener

Defending champs fall 76-68 to Illinois alums at Nationwide Arena.

Adam Prescott

TBT 2020: Big X vs. Red Scare Second Round Preview

Things to know before Round of 16 game between former Big Ten players and Dayton alumni squad.

Adam Prescott

by

Brendan Gulick

How the Ivy league's Decision to Postpone Fall Sports Affects Ohio State

The Ivy League pushed all fall sports to spring 2021. What does the mean for schools like The Ohio State University? Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Big X Eliminated by Red Scare in TBT Round of 16

Dayton alums finish strong to post 77-68 victory over Big Ten contingency at Nationwide.

Adam Prescott

Former Ohio State Star Pepper Johnson Lands DC Job at IMG Academy

Pepper Johnson won five Super Bowls as a player and coach for the New York Giants and New England Patriots. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

Joey44Monty

Jeff Gibbs is Back Again with Carmen's Crew for TBT

Former D3 National Player of the Year, now almost 40-years old, remains critical piece to puzzle.

Adam Prescott