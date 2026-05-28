As the NFL season keeps getting closer and closer, one former Ohio State Buckeye standout will not be seen on the gridiron this year.

And it looks like all injuries finally took their toll.

A 2015 National Champion with the Buckeyes, and Super Bowl LIX Champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, Parris Campbell has retired from the game, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Campbell entered the league as a second round pick for the Indianapolis Colts in 2019. Over the course of the next three years, he struggled to make an impact in Indy, appearing in only 15 games of 49 possible with eight starts over that period, while dealing with a litany of health issues that included multiple fractures, and a serious knee injury.

His breakout season came in 2022, when he started 16 of 17 games and caught 63 passes for 623 yards and three touchdowns, numbers that still stand today as personal bests.

Campbell would then move on to the Giants, where he started three contests out of 12 appearances, with 20 catches for 104 yards.

His Super Bowl season with Philly included only five regular season appearances and a stint on the practice squad, but he did appear in all three postseason games for the Eagles that year, including the 40-22 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Campbell spent last year in Dallas, but was able to appear in just one game for the Cowboys. He's still only 28 years old.

Parris Campbell’s mixed football legacy

On the field, Campbell is most remembered for his 90-catch, 1,063-yard, 12-touchdown season in 2018, his last year in Columbus. As the top wideout for a team that included future NFL players K.J. Hill, Terry McLaurin, Austin Mack, Chris Olave and Binjimen Victor -- and Dwayne Haskins slinging the ball -- Campbell helped lead the Buckeyes to a 13-1 record, and a 3rd place final ranking in the AP Poll, while making First-team All-Big Ten.

His top performance was a six-catch, 192-yard, two-touchdown jewel of a game in Ohio Stadium against Michigan during a 62-39 pounding over the then-ranked No. 4 team in the country.

Although Campbell’s NFL tenure was mostly marked by injuries, he was a key contributor in commenting Ohio State as “WR U”, a title that still stands today.

Following the likes of Michael Thomas, Michael Jenkins and Santonio Holmes, Campbell served as a precursor to the more recent Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jeremiah Smith era of dominance.

Campbell’s pro career will always be somewhat of a “what if?”, but Ohio State fans will never forget what he was capable of doing when the ball was in the air.