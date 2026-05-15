The 7 Matchups on 2026 NFL Schedule That Feature the Most Ohio State Buckeyes

The NFL released its full regular season schedule on Thursday, and as expected, a number of matchups will feature former Ohio State Buckeyes front and center.

Offseason rosters are extremely fluid, but according to Ourlads’ count, there will be seven games during the 2026 regular season featuring at least 10 former Buckeyes, should the current count for each team hold until then.

Here’s a quick rundown on those seven matches:

Steelers at Browns, Week 4

The only divisional matchup on the list -- so expect to see it twice -- the Steelers visit to Cleveland in Week 4 currently projects up to 11 former Ohio State Players.

Cleveland is a well known landing spot for former Buckeyes, and at this point of the offseason the Browns have six on board: running back Quinshon Judkins, offensive linemen Luke Wypler and Dawand Jones, defensive lineman Mike Hall Jr., and defensive backs Denzel Ward and Ronnie Hickman.

On the Steelers side, former Buckeyes include quarterback Will Howard, defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, linebackers Malik Harrison and Jack Sawyer and punter Cameron Johnston.

Steelers at Saints, Week 7

New Orleans is a team with an unexpectedly high count of Buckeyes, five, meaning that their Week 7 tilt against the Steelers in Paris -- the NFL’s first ever game in France -- will be very well represented by Ohio State players.

🇫🇷 Les regards tournés vers la Ville Lumière. NFL Paris Game 2026.



Eyes set on the City of Light. NFL Paris Game 2026.



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In addition to the Steelers mentioned above, New Orleans could arrive to the game with running back C.J. Donaldson, wide receiver Chris Olave, linebackers Chase Young and Pete Werner, and defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr. on roster.

Despite multiple mentions of defensive lineman Tywone Malone Jr. signing with the Saints as an undrafted free agent, he's currently not listed on the Saints website.

Browns at Steelers, Week 8

Since this will be a divisional rematch of the Week 4 game, so the total list consists of the same 11 mentioned above.

Browns at Saints, Week 9

The Browns at Saints tilt scheduled for Week 9 could be another 11 Buckeye affair, as Cleveland and New Orleans could arrive to that matchup still carrying their current count of six and five, respectively.

Texans at Browns, Week 10

Up to 10 former Ohio State players could see action during Houston’s Week 10 visit to Cleveland, with the Texans presently counting quarterback C.J. Stroud, tight end Cade Stover, and defensive linemen Tommy Togiai and rookie Kaden McDonald among their players, in addition to Cleveland’s six.

Cardinals at Chiefs, Week 11

Arizona is another team with a surprisingly high number of Buckeyes, tying the Browns for the league-lead with six.

The Cards presently have wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., offensive tackles Paris Johnson Jr. and Josh Fryar, linebackers Cody Simon and Baron Browning, and cornerback Denzel Burke on roster.

Meanwhile, Kansas City could find themselves carrying their current count of four former Buckeyes to the match: quarterback Justin Fields, offensive tackle Josh Simmons, defensive lineman Tyreke Smith and safety Tanner McAlister.

Cardinals at Saints, Week 16

The Arizona at New Orleans Week 16 contest is the seventh and final regular season with a projected combined total of 10 or more Buckeyes, as the Cardinals list six on their offseason roster, to five by the Saints.

Ourlads currently lists 67 total Buckeyes on NFL offseason rosters, but that number should change over the next few months, especially after teams are obligated to cut down to 53 to begin the regular season. Nonetheless, a solid presence of Buckeyes is guaranteed -- in number and quality -- throughout the regular season, thanks to Ohio State’s standing as one of the NFL’s elite football factories.