JJ McCarthy Praised Donovan Jackson While Also Smearing Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes had the most talented team in college football a season ago, and when the lights were the brightest, they showed up, winning the national championship by going through numerous elite programs. With the new season underway in just under two weeks, the Buckeyes will have to fill many holes.
Ohio State, as has been a tradition, had numerous first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, one of which was long-time receiver Emeka Egbuka, who was the first Buckeyes star taken off the board at No. 19 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Along with Egbuka, Donovan Jackson was taken in the first round, selected by the Minnesota Vikings, who are looking to start former Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy this season.
McCarthy and Jackson are now teammates, and the guard appears to be thriving early in his first camp. Still with quite a bit to improve himself, McCarthy spoke on Jackson and what he's been able to bring, while also mentioning the tough guy mentality Ohio State has.
While McCarthy did throw a little smear in there at the Buckeyes, he ultimately did praise Jackson, which is great for the young guard to hear. Jackson was the No. 7 recruit in the Class of 2021 and the top interior offensive lineman in the class, so he was expected to be a star even from his high school days.
"Owns the requisite height with outstanding verified length. Legitimately elite prospect whether projected to tackle or guard. Wingspan verified at 7 feet with 36-inch arms. Broad and burly with the expected play strength given his build. Plays with good leverage and bends naturally. Shows enough lateral mobility to mirror edge speed, aided by terrific reach. Capable of bullying second-level targets with impressive functional athleticism to reach them. Owns an encouraging 4.63 short shuttle from summer between sophomore and junior years. Promising body control, even when engaged, relative to mass. Plays hard and will finish blocks to the ground," Gabe Brooks of 247Sports wrote on Jackson.
That plays hard ability is something that the Vikings are going to love.
What else has been going on with Michigan?
That said, the Buckeyes and Wolverines have had a day with the sanctions that have been imposed on Michigan for its sign-stealing scandal that dates back a few years now.
