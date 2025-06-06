Former Ohio State Star Garrett Wilson Opens Up About Justin Fields
The Ohio State Buckeyes have numerous NFL teams that have multiple of their former stars on them; however, not many will have a former quarterback throwing to a former receiver. That's what the New York Jets have in Garrett Wilson and Justin Fields, the latter of which they acquired this offseason.
The Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract earlier this year, and now the star is set to take over.
Fields has had a turbulent career to this point, having been taken by the Bears with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he started six games and had a 4-2 record. He ended with 1,106 passing yards and five touchdowns, clearly showing potential to be a starting quarterback at the NFL level.
Reunited with Wilson in New York, the receiver, who has become among the best in the NFL, is clearly excited to be at the highest level in football with Fields as his quarterback.
Fields and Wilson had their time with Ohio State football overlap by two years -- 2019 and 2020. Wilson broke onto the scene as the top option in Columbus in 2021 but did manage over 1,100 yards between those two seasons with Fields. During his time with Ohio State, Fields was an absolute superstar, throwing for a conference-high 3,273 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2019.
However, it has been Wilson who has been terrific at the NFL level. He's gone for over 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons despite average quarterback play. He was the 2022 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, a testament to how well he performed right out of the gate. Having been taken 10th overall in 2022, the expectations were high at the beginning, and he has now become among the best in the league.
Jets and Ohio State fans alike hope he continues that with Fields leading the way in New York.