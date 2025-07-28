Former Ohio State Football Star Receiver Dubbed Player to Avoid in 2025
Maybe Terry McLaurin won't be so scary after all in 2025. At least, that is what the fantasy experts are predicting.
The Washington Commanders star, who has been in the news for his contract situation, is expected to have a down year in 2025. While the contract negotiations don't appear to be a factor, they're certainly going to crush his outlook if he ends up missing any time.
With Jayden Daniels having broken out last year as a rookie, a sophomore slump certainly could be in the mix for the former LSU standout, and that would dampen the outlook on McLaurin, who has been among the most consistent receivers despite below-average quarterback play over the last several seasons.
That's not what Fantasy Pros spoke the most on. They looked at his target share without another receivers in the nation's capital, and how that might impact McLaurin this season.
"However, McLaurin commanded just a 21% target share in 2024 (37th) while finishing with the 12th-highest air yards share (38%). The Commanders’ wideout ranked 23rd in expected fantasy points per game because he performed well above expectations for scoring TDs (nearly double per PFF). Looking ahead to 2025, the only true threat to the target competition for McLaurin is Deebo Samuel (who has struggled to stay healthy), 90-year-old Zach Ertz, and questionable WR depth pieces. That being said, chasing McLaurin’s TDs from last season might make him overvalued in 2025 fantasy football drafts. TMC caught 16 TDs combined through his first four seasons played in the NFL," Andrew Erickson wrote.
All of that said, McLaurin is still going to be the top option for what could be a dynamic offense. He has been a staple of consistency as well, having topped 1,000 yards in five straight seasons. he ended last year with 82 receptions and 1,096 receiving yards. The talent is certainly there with him coming off his second Pro Bowl appearance.
However, the arrival of Samuel and the unknown regarding how Daniels will fair in his second season makes drafting the former Ohio State Buckeyes stars a pass by most major networks.