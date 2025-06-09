Ohio State Legend's Rookie Woes Cast Doubt on Year 2 Breakout
Marvin Harrison Jr. came into the NFL as one of the most highly anticipated wide receiver prospects of a generation. The Ohio State legend’s rookie season was anything but generational, though.
Arizona’s offense struggled throughout the season and more often than not, it appeared Harrison and quarterback Kyler Murray weren’t on the same page.
While there’s hope in the idea that a second offseason will build stronger camaraderie between the otherwise dynamic pairing, the struggles of last year don’t help build much confidence in it. Bleacher Report’s Damian Parson handed out confidence grades for some of the league’s top Year 2 wideouts and didn’t have much confidence that Murray and Harrison will make a quick turnaround.
Parson indicated it has more to do with Murray’s “chaotic” playstyle not meshing with Harrison’s by-the-playbook approach. Still, both parties assume some responsibility.
Harrison struggled with creating separation, both before and after the catch. Plus, he wasn’t nearly as effective at hauling in contested catches as he was in Columbus, bringing in just 42% of his 50-50 chances according to PFF, as Parson highlighted.
But Murray didn’t give him the most catchable passes either, with only 68% of passes sent Harrison’s way even being deemed catchable.
Still, earlier this offseason, Harrison expressed his own confidence in Arizona’s offensive growth heading into 2025.
"I think this is the year that I feel like we want to do what we need to do,” Harrison said. “We have all the pieces we need. We just got to go out there and execute at this point. That's why they brought me here to help this team win games."
For what it’s worth, Harrison’s rookie statline lines up rather well with some other notable NFL greats. Continued growth between Harrison and his quarterback is crucial, but they aren’t exactly working from ground zero.