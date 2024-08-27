REPORT: Former Ohio State Player To Be Released By Houston Texans
Since drafting C.J. Stroud in the 2023 NFL Draft, the young quarterback has instantly become the face of the Houston Texans franchise. Last season, when the former Ohio State Buckeyes star dropped back to pass, another former Ohio State player was one of his more reliable targets.
Noah Brown was in his first year with the Texans after spending five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Despite being behind Nico Collins and Tank Dell on the depth chart, Brown still managed to put up some good numbers. In only 10 games played, he had 33 receptions for 567 yards and two touchdowns.
Although Houston's receiver room is even more crowded this year with the addition of Stefon Diggs, the general expectation was that Brown would make the 53-man roster.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Texans are actually releasing Noah Brown. This likely comes as a major surprise to most.
With the Texans deciding to move forward without Brown, the safe assumption is that the 6'2", 225-pound receiver will draw some attention in the next few days. At 28 years old, Brown should have some more good football ahead of him.
Last season was actually Brown's second 500 yard season in a row, after catching 43 passes for 555 yards and three touchdowns in 2022 with Dallas. His production and value has certainly jumped up in recent history.
It will be interesting to see where Brown will land next, but there are still numerous wide receiver needy teams in the league.
For now, if Stroud wants to target a fellow Buckeye, he will need to look for rookie tight end Cade Stover.