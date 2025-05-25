Several Former Ohio State Buckeyes Expecting Eye-Popping 2025 Rookie Stats
The Ohio State Buckeyes are a program that perennially sees numerous players drafted, and that type of development is one reason they continue to get some of the best recruits in the country to Columbus.
This past draft was no different as four Buckeyes heard their name called in the first round, and there were several more that were drafted throughout the three-day event. The first player taken was wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who set several records throughout his lengthy career with the Buckeyes. He was selected 19th by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but didn't crack ESPN's list of the rookie leaders in 10 categories. With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in front of Egbuka in the Tampa Bay pecking order, he isn't expected to be a top option but was more a play for the future of the position.
Only two Buckeyes had their name mentioned in that list, and both are running backs. If you guessed Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, you would have been correct! Judkins was taken by the Browns with pick 36, and Henderson was selected two after him to the Patriots at No. 38.
In ranking the top-five rookies in terms of rushing yards and touchdowns, Judkins was listed fourth, projected to have 922 yards and six touchdowns. The analysis was mostly on Ashton Jeanty though, who is expected to lead the pack by a wide margin.
Touchdowns from scrimmage is where Henderson was factored in, being listed tied for fourth with RJ Harvey of the Denver Broncos and Judkins, all three with seven.
That said, both Judkins and Henderson will be facing an uphill battle to be the Week 1 starter. The Browns have Jerome Ford as the top option. He may see the early-down work with Judkins certainly likely to have some snaps as well.
As for the Patriots, most of the work is expected to be from Rhamondre Stevenson, but you don't typically take a running back in the second round not to use him some. Ideally, Henderson could spell Stevenson some, especially on third down with his big play abilities.
Regardless, expect to see a good chunk of both of them on their respective teams even as rookies.