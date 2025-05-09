Buccaneers Make Announcement About Former Ohio State Football Star
The Ohio State Buckeyes are a well-represented program at the highest level in football. They added several players to their crew of NFL talent during the 2025 NFL Draft. With many of those players being first-round picks, the Buckeyes are starting to see their players signed at a fast rate to their respective franchise.
One of their stars, Emeka Egbuka, who was taken by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round, has had his contract revealed. He is signed a four-year, $18.1 million deal with the Bucs. Egbuka was the first Buckeyes player off the board, taken at No. 19. There were four Ohio State players taken in the first round. Joining him was Tyleik Williams, Josh Simmons and Donovan Jackson.
Egbuka embodied what it means to be a Buckeye. He was arguably the most impactful in the locker room and was a star on the field as well. Having set program records his last season, Egbuka finished with 1,011 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, his second season hitting both those marks.
That said, he's going be netting at least eight figures if he can see out his first rookie contract. How much of it is guaranteed doesn't appear to be mentioned by ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Egbuka should start for Tampa Bay, but he will face stiff competition. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin have been weapons for the Florida organization for several years now. With both aging and likely to start seeing a dip in production, Egbuka is clearly going to be the future of the franchise at the position.
At 6-foot-1, Egbuka has a great frame to go up and catch passes and also has elite route-running abilities, which he showed off frequently with the Buckeyes. He'll undoubtedly be able to make an immediate impact with Tampa Bay. He's going to be paid like a star straight out of the gate, so let's hope he can produce at a high level as a rookie.