Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coaches Provide Encouraging Emeka Egbuka Update
The Ohio State Buckeyes hated to see Emeka Egbuka go after a stellar career in Columbus. However, he went out with a bang, helping lead Ohio State football to a national championship.
After a four-year career with the Buckeyes, Egbuka deserved that recognition, and having hit over 1,000 for a second collegiate season, he secured his place as one of the best in college football. Egbuka entered Ohio State as the No. 2-ranked player from the state of Washington and the top-ranked receiver in the Class of 2021, placing 9th nationally. The expectations were high, and he hit them despite a few setbacks along the way.
Egbuka was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after his time in Columbus came to a close, and while there were some who expected him to be a Day 2 pick, he ended up going 19th overall to the Buccaneers. With Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, both of whom have been excellent for quite a while, aging, it was the perfect time to get a replacement plan in place, and Egbuka is his name.
NFL Inside Jordan Schultz caught up with some of the Buccaneers coaches and staff members and received an update on the young wide receiver. There was overwhelming support for the young star.
"Tampa Bay coaches and staff have been impressed by how smooth and consistent he’s been — both in his route-running and overall feel for the game. One staffer said he 'looks like he’s been in the league for years,'" Schultz tweeted.
Egbuka was the third receiver off the board, only behind Travis Hunter, who went No. 3 overall, and Tetairoa McMillan, who was taken No. 8 by the Carolina Panthers, and it appears that he's having a terrific training camp, with the preseason continuing to inch closer. While he's not the most athletic receiver in the history of the game, his route-running ability is what should set him apart for the long-term future. With Baker Mayfield at the helm and a solid defense behind them, the Buccaneers should contend for a playoff spot this season.
Sitting as the No. 3 receiver, Egbuka could solidify himself early, and with some injury history among both Evans and Godwin, he could see substantial work early on. With the coaching staff already praising his talent, there's no denying that Egbuka is primed for a lengthy NFL career.
Fans should expect to see plenty of action from the receiver during the preseason.