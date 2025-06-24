Will Howard’s Future Gets Major Update After Aaron Rodgers’ Message
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback Will Howard has received a major career update following Aaron Rodgers' message.
“I'm pretty sure this is it," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee show. "That's why we just did a one-year deal — Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on that or anything. This was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had. I mean, I've played freaking 20 years, you know? It's been a long run, and I've enjoyed it. What better to place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL with Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and great guys and a city that expects you to win."
This could be beneficial for Howard as he can learn under the four-time MVP in his rookie campaign and potentially take over the starting quarterback job in his sophomore season.
Howard had an incredible 2024 season with the Buckeyes, completing 73 percent of his passes for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and ten interceptions. He also rushed for 226 yards and seven touchdowns.
The 23-year-old quarterback was pivotal for the Buckeyes as they won the National Championship.
The former Ohio State star was a sixth-round pick by the Steelers, but could wind up as the starting quarterback in his second season after Rodgers retires.
