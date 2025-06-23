Ohio State Fans Should Hear This Top Recruit's Comments on the Buckeyes
There is a reason why the Ohio State Buckeyes always seem to land the top recruits in the country, and a big part of it is because of how well the coaching staff treats its players.
Whether it's head coach Ryan Day, offensive coordinator Brian Hartline or anyone else on the staff, players always seem to feel comfortable and at home in Columbus, and that sentiment is obviously palpable when prospects come in for visits.
Take four-star talent Kaden Henderson, for example, the second-ranked linebacker in the class of 2027 who just spent some time at Ohio State's recruiting camp.
It's clear that the Tampa, Fl. product is giving major consideration to the Buckeyes, and he has revealed why Ohio State seems to be so high on his list.
“Just the overall development,” Henderson said, via Eleven Warriors. “Coach [James] Laurinaitis did it all and played in the NFL. They have a great defensive coordinator in Matt Patricia and it’s an overall great place that I can definitely see myself being at.”
Henderson is far from the only recruit to cite the Buckeyes' coaches as a massive selling point, and he certainly won't be the last.
This is definitely great news for Ohio State in its recruitment of Henderson, who is the 35th-ranked player in the country overall and the No. 2 player in the state of Florida, via 247 Sports' composite rankings.
The Buckeyes have a rich history of great linebackers, so we'll see if Henderson continues the trend at The Shoe once 2027 rolls around.
