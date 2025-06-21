Ohio State Buckeyes' 5-Star QB Recruit Drops Massive Announcement
The Ohio State Buckeyes already have a pair of five-star quarterbacks on their roster in Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair, and they are in the running for another.
Ohio State has been aggressively pursuing 2026 signal-caller Ryder Lyons, the fifth-ranked quarterback and 19th-ranked player overall nationally, via 247 Sports' composite rankings.
Lyons is deciding between a handful of big schools that also includes Ole Miss, Oregon and USC. He is also considering BYU, a team that has emerged as a major sleeper in his recruitment.
Well, the Folsom, Ca. star recently dropped a major announcement, revealing that he will make his decision on June 24.
At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Lyons definitely has the physical archetype you would want from a star quarterback, and on top of that, he is a dual threat.
The Buckeyes are actually considered underdogs here, and the fact that Lyons met with Oregon and BYU the last couple of weeks is not the best sign for Ohio State's chances.
Right now, USC and Oregon are actually being viewed as the favorites to land him, and 247 Sports appears to be giving Ohio State even less of a chance than both BYU and Mississippi.
Of course, the Buckeyes aren't officially out of the running until Lyons makes his announcement, and the fact that they are in his top five obviously means there is still hope.
And if Ohio State strikes out? Hey, even the Buckeyes, with their sparkling recruiting track record, can't win them all.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Former Ohio State Star Predicted to be Traded to Super Bowl Contender
MORE: Elite Ohio State QB Recruit Reveals His Biggest Buckeyes Inspiration
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Make Exciting Offer to Yet Another 5-Star Weapon
MORE: Ohio State WR Recruit Stamps Strong Label on Buckeyes With Decision Looming
MORE: Former Ohio State Star Expected to Make Crucial Move With NFL Team