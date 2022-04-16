Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as Ryan Day addresses the media after the 2022 Spring Game.

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes just wrapped up the 2022 Spring Game at Ohio Stadium. This concludes Ohio State's spring practice allotment and the team will now begin it's summertime work before gearing up to open the 2022 season against Notre Dame on September 3rd.

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as Ryan Day and several of his players address the media from The Shoe.

