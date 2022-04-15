The duo is set to become the first Ohio State wide receivers to be drafted in the first round since 2007.

Former Ohio State wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were among the 21 players invited to attend this month’s NFL Draft, the league announced on Thursday evening.

The Buckeyes are one of just three programs with multiple representatives, joining national champion Georgia with three and Alabama with two.

Other players set to attend the draft include Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams and offensive tackle Evan Neal; Boston College offensive lineman Zion Johnson; Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner; Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, linebacker Nakobe Dean and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt; Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II; Liberty quarterback Malik Willis; Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson; Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross; N.C. State offensive tackle Ickey Ekwonu; Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton; Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral; Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux; Purdue defensive end George Karlasftis; USC wide receiver Drake London; Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd; and Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon.

The 2022 NFL Draft will be held at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on April 28-30. It will be televised on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

If Olave and Wilson are selected in the first round, which begins at 8 p.m on April 28, they’ll become the first Ohio State wideouts to be taken that high since Ted Ginn Jr. and Anthony Gonzalez went No. 9 and No. 32 overall, respectively, in the 2007 NFL Draft.

