Meeting with the media for the first time since he transferred to Texas, former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers opened up about his decision to leave the program after just four months.

“I grew up always watching the Longhorns play, wanting to be in that burnt orange,” Ewers said on Thursday morning. “There was a little obstacle in between, but I ended up here and I’m very thankful for all the opportunities God has given me.

“I’m just excited to be back in the home state. Coach (Steve Sarkisian) once told me, ‘That’s why the rearview mirror is so small and the windshield is so big.’ You kind of put the past behind you and focus on what’s ahead, and I’m super excited about what’s ahead, for sure.”

A former five-star prospect from Southlake (Texas) Carroll, Ewers initially committed to the Longhorns before flipping his pledge to the Buckeyes in November 2020. He then reclassified and joined the team last August in order to profit from his name, image and likeness.

Ewers never truly competed to be Ohio State’s starting quarterback last fall, as C.J. Stroud has already separated himself from Jack Miller and Kyle McCord by the time Ewers arrived on campus. He played just two snaps (both handoffs) last season before entering his name into the transfer portal and ultimately choosing to return home to Texas.

“I feel like I kind of committed more emotionally,” Ewers said. “I ended up where I think I should be. That’s all there is to it. It’s all in the past. I try not to focus on all that. I try to just keep tunnel vision and focus on what’s ahead.

“At the end of the day, I just wanted to be closer to my family and friends and stuff like that.”

