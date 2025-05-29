Alabama Super Fan Justin Thomas Says Ryan Day Might Have Flipped His Loyalty to Ohio State
Ryan Day has flipped a few recruits in his day, but flipping someone’s fandom is quite the accomplishment, especially when it’s an Alabama fan like Justin Thomas.
Day teamed up with Thomas and legendary former Alabama head coach Nick Saban at Wednesday’s Workday Golden Bear Pro-Am Memorial Tournament, giving the trio plenty of time to catch up.
Thomas, who graduated from the University of Alabama and has been particularly close to the school’s juggernaut program for years, suggested that Day may have flipped him to the Buckeyes, if only just a little bit.
“I actually joked with coach Saban coming up 18, I was like ‘Man, I hate to say this, but coach Day is a really, really good dude and I hate that I’m gonna have to maybe root for Ohio State because of how nice he is,” Thomas told reporters after the event.
Day must be closing in on Saban’s level of recruiting prowess to pull off that feat. Still, it’s probably a safe bet that the next time Alabama and Ohio State share the gridiron, Thomas is going to stick with his crimson and white over the scarlett and grey.
Nonetheless, it’s always cool to see celebrities geek out about the sport the same way us mere mortal fans do.
“It was awesome,” Thomas said. “Any time I can get with Coach Saban, I enjoy. I just love talking to him, and he’s always been so unbelievably nice and supportive to my family and myself.
“The nerd in me really wanted to, you know - I was able to talk football a little bit or ask questions between them two and myself, and that was pretty cool. I know it’s probably the last thing they want to talk about, but it’s pretty awesome, you know, seeing two greats just out there and hanging.”