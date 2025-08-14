Analyst Explains Why There's Pressure On Ohio State To Get QB Competition Right
This is a huge fall camp period for Ryan Day and the No. 3-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.
They're the defending national champions, so they'll have a target on their backs in every game. That's always the case at OSU regardless, but there's something "extra" in the air as the Buckeyes prepare for the 2025 season.
They're also going to be breaking in a relatively new quarterback. There's a competition going on this fall between redshirt freshman Julian Sayin and redshirt sophomore Lincoln Kienholz. And yes, in 2024 the Buckeyes were breaking in a new quarterback as well, but that quarterback with fifth-year senior Will Howard. He had already proven himself in four seasons at Kansas State.
On the other-hand, Sayin has taken a total of 24 live game reps while Kienholz has played in two games and only has 21 reps under his belt. This is a whole different scenario for head coach Ryan Day and his staff.
To make matters more stressful for the Buckeyes, it's not like the quarterback who wins this competition is going to get much time to ease into the starting job. Ohio State takes on No. 1 Texas to start the season.
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, that makes this decision incredibly important for head coach Ryan Day and his staff. The Buckeyes have to get this one right, because if they don't, their season could be on the fritz before it really even begins. Thamel also believes this means Ohio State needs to wrap this quarterback competition up sooner rather than later. It is a bit concerning that someone hasn't won this quarterback competition outright.
“I think there’s a little bit of pressure to kind of pick a guy because, you know, you open with Texas, right,” Thamel said on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday (h/t On3). “If you remember, the two last national champions, both Michigan and Ohio State, opened with three games where they were prohibitive favorites in. It’s a different approach to the opener when you have to go and go up against a top-five team.”
Texas is seen by many as the favorite to win it all this season, despite the fact that OSU is actually the defending national champion. Head coach Steve Sarkisian has built a strong program and he has no question marks at quarterback: Where Arch Manning has taken over for Quinn Ewers.
The Longhorns had a 5-star succession plan, and that may give them advantage on August 30 at Ohio Stadium.
Ohio State certainly heads into this contest with more questions rather than answers. It is worth noting that as it relates to the quarterback position, though, the Buckeyes have a long history of getting it right.
Whether its Sayin or Kienholz, the Buckeyes will have to be prepared to defend their title.