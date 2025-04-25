Baker Mayfield Set to Team Up with Ohio State Buckeyes Star
The first Ohio State Buckeye is off the board.
Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being chosen with the No. 19 selection. Egbuka continues the run of first-round Ohio State wide receivers. He joins Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson in the club.
Egbuka had a historic career at Ohio State. He committed to the Buckeyes on Dec. 11, 2020 and never looked back on his decision. While he was a highly-rated recruit, he lived in the shadows a bit as Harrison took center stage and then in 2024 when Jeremiah Smith became the clear-cut No. 1.
Even so, Egbuka carved out a role for himself and had an exceedingly polished career. He holds the record for most receptions in a career with 205. Egbuka's career stats behind that include 2,868 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns.
He was a team captain in his final season with the Buckeyes, and that leadership group led Ohio State past an unimaginable loss to Michigan in the regular season finale. That loss and leadership helped fuel a legendary playoff run for the Buckeyes, which ended with Ohio State hoisting the national championship trophy. Egbuka finished the national title game with six catches for 64 yards.
Tampa Bay finished the 2024 season 10-7 and NFC South Champs. The Buccaneers hosted the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round but lost 23-20.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield now adds another weapon alongside longtime wide receiver Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Evans and Godwin will certainly help Egbuka transition easily into the NFL. But that's a major reason why the rookie went to Ohio State.
It's a crowded room, but that's not new for the newest Buccaneer.
Emeka Egbuka is the first Buckeye off the board, trading his Scarlet and Gray for Red and Brown.