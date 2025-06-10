Baker Mayfield Reveals Strong Message About Former Ohio State Star
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had strong praise for former Ohio State star and Buccaneers teammate Emeka Egbuka.
"You can plug-and-play him at any receiver spot." Mayfield said about Egbuka. "That's just him being a pro already. He's not a rookie. He doesn't act like it, at least. It has been really good to take that ownership. He takes it extremely serious, but he's in constant communication. He always wants to be in the right spot at the right time."
Egbuka was the 19th overall pick by the Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL Draft. He has already received high praise from his quarterback and could have an instant impact in his rookie season.
Egbuka joins star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, forming one of, if not the best, wide receiver trio in the league.
In the 2024 season at Ohio State, Egbuka hauled in 81 receptions for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was a pivotal part of the Buckeyes' offense as they won the National Championship.
The former Ohio State star is a talented and versatile wide receiver who should excel playing alongside Evans and Godwin.
