Fantasy Football Must-Draft Wide Receivers Headlined by DK Metcalf, Emeka Egbuka
“I want it, I want it, I want it!”
When you were a kid, you probably said that a lot and drove your parents nuts! Imagine, a young Fabs in the 1980s when a brand-new Stryper album came out, or when the Los Angeles Lakers came out with a new t-shirt. I wanted it! Well, I feel like that every year about a select number of wide receivers when it comes time to do my fantasy drafts.
Even though this will put me at a major disadvantage in my own drafts (don’t read this article, Jerry Cantrell) … here are five wide receivers I want in 2025.
Fantasy Football Must-Draft WRs
DK Metcalf, Steelers: When the Steelers traded for Metcalf, I was waiting for them to sign Aaron Rodgers before getting too excited. Well, now I’m over the moon. Metcalf will see a boatload of targets on a team with little to love behind him at wide receiver, and we all know that Rodgers has almost always helped to produce high-end fantasy wideouts, from Jordy Nelson to Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson.
Xavier Worthy, Chiefs: Worthy flashed towards the end of last season, scoring 19-plus points in three straight games when you needed him the most … the fantasy playoffs. Now that Rashee Rice is looking at an imminent mid-season suspension for off-field issues, Worthy is the top Chiefs wideout to pick in fantasy leagues. That’s not to say I wouldn’t draft and stash Rice, but Worthy’s stock is certainly rising.
Rome Odunze, Bears: Odunze didn’t do much as a rookie, finishing as the WR49 playing behind DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. The latter is no longer on the roster, which opens up 121 targets in the offense. Odunze will no doubt absorb a good portion of them, which is obviously great for his value. He’ll also be in an offense run by new coach and offensive mind Ben Johnson, which makes Odunze attractive.
Ricky Pearsall, 49ers: Pearsall showed flashes of potential as a rookie, and he should be better as an NFL sophomore. The 49ers receiver room is loaded with questions after the team traded Deebo Samuel Sr. to Washington, and Brandon Aiuyk and Jauan Jennings are both dealing with injuries (Aiyuk could be out until Week 6). That leaves Pearsall to be the lead wideout for the Niners, and a solid fantasy pick.
Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers: All the reports surrounding Egbuka have been glowing, and he does have a path to targets this season. Veteran Chris Godwin won’t be ready for the start of the season in his return from multiple ankle surgeries, and Jalen McMillan could miss half the season with an injured neck. All of these situations have opened the door for Egbuka to make a big real and fantasy impact in Year 1.