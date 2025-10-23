Ryan Day shares attribute that makes ex-Ohio State legends special at in the NFL
For Ohio State coach Ryan Day, there is no such thing as having a "favorite team."
It all depends on which of his former players suit up on Thursday, Sunday and Monday.
Day was not just complimentary of his former players, including wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks) and Emeka Egbuka (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), during an exclusive interview with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Day admitted Smith-Njigba is doing great work in Seattle, but was a bit critical about his on-field antics, particularly after scoring touchdowns.
"He looks great," Day said regarding meeting up with Smith-Njigba ahead of Ohio State's eventual win against the Washington Huskies. "Just to see him around the team on the sideline, it gave us all a bolt of energy. Jaxon is a great competitor and has a great personality."
Day's criticism of Smith-Njigba's touchdown celebrations mainly stems from discipline and wanting to see his former players reach their full potential by doing things the right way.
"He makes people around him better," Day said. "His body language when he runs routes makes it so much easier for the quarterback [to throw the ball]. His ability to catch and get into run-after-catch, he can do just about anything as a receiver. And he's also a tough player....the only thing I'll say is, you know, as much as you like to dunk, we have to show a little bit of discipline and a little bit of poise and act like we've been there before."
Regarding Egbuka, though, Day had nothing but good things to say about his four-year run as a Buckeye, which culminated with a national title win in January against Notre Dame.
"He'll play for a long time in the NFL, and he's going to have a major impact on your team," Day said of Egbuka.
Day says the culture around Ohio State is an expectation of winning.
"It's not for everybody," Day said.
But, it goes to show how much a winning football program can translate for future players' NFL success, which Day understands outside of just becoming an adult that will be a worthwhile part of society one day.
"We take a lot of pride in developing the best of the best," Day said. "But, when you come to Ohio State, you have to move different. You have to act different. You're in a city of two-million people. We have a fan base of 12 million. We are the most-watched team in college football. So, you know what it's like to perform under the bright lights of college football."
Therefore, it seems rather obvious that the Buckeyes will continue to be successful as long as Day maintain his belief in excellence on and off the field.