In a year where the Big Ten West Division has gotten off to a rather uninspiring start, it feels like the Wisconsin Badgers might be the team to beat - despite taking a Week 2 home loss to the Pac-12's Washington State Cougars.

With a new offensive coordinator that has improved the aerial attack, a maturing quarterback in general, a solid offensive line and Jim Leonhard choosing to stick around instead of taking a job with the Green Bay Packers in the off-season, the Badgers are a formidable foe again this year.

Each week as we prepare for an Ohio State Buckeyes game, we like to check in with someone who covers the opposing team. This week, AllBadgers publisher Matt Belz joins the Buckeye Breakdown podcast to give us an inside look at Wisconsin.

