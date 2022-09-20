Ohio State To Wear Black Alternate Uniforms Against Wisconsin

Confirming our report from last month, the Ohio State football program announced on Tuesday morning it will wear its all-black alternate uniforms during next weekend's game against Wisconsin, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

The Buckeyes haven’t worn their all-black alternate uniforms since a 34-10 win over Michigan State in 2019. They’re 3-0 all-time in the black uniforms, which feature scarlet numbers on the jersey and scarlet Buckeye Leaf decals on the helmet, including a 38-0 win over Penn State in 2015 and 36-31 win over Nebraska in 2018.

Ohio State is 2-0 against the Badgers while wearing alternate uniforms, meanwhile, including a 33-29 win in 2011 and 31-24 win in 2013. The Buckeyes honored the 1961 national championship team in the former and donned their Rivalry uniforms – including a chrome helmet – in the latter.

