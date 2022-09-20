Ohio State Expects TreVeyon Henderson, Michael Hall To Play Against Wisconsin

Ohio State was dealing with a handful of injuries coming out of last weekend’s 77-21 win over Toledo, but the Buckeyes expect to have two critical pieces back for Saturday’s primetime tilt with Wisconsin.

That includes sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson, who left the game in the first quarter with an apparent left foot injury after rushing for 19 yards and a touchdown on the game’s opening drive.

“It’s a short-term thing,” head coach Ryan Day said during his press conference on Tuesday afternoon. “We’re expecting to have him for Saturday.”

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Michael Hall, meanwhile, was held out of the win over the Rockets after suffering a shoulder injury in the 45-12 victory against Arkansas State on Sept. 10.

“That’s what they tell me,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said when asked if he expects Hall to play against the Badgers. “That’s above my pay grade.”

Neither coach offered an update of fifth-year senior safeties Tanner McCalister and Josh Proctor, who were also kept from Saturday’s game, or fifth-year senior cornerback Cameron Brown and junior linebacker DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum, who both headed to the locker room at various points of the game and did not return.

Day said after the game, however, that Ohio State was treating their respective ailments with “an abundance of caution” as the Buckeyes head into Big Ten play, and that none of them were long-term concerns.

That said, it looks like Ohio State will continue to be without sophomore cornerback Jordan Hancock, who was among the 10 players listed as unavailable on the pregame status report with a lower-body injury he suffered during fall camp that has sidelined him for the first three weeks of the season.

"It's been a while now since he's practiced for us,” Day said. “He's close, but he's not where he needs to be just yet to get on the field."

