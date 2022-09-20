Former Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller will be the keynote speaker at the 13th annual "Faces of Resilience" fundraiser at the Northwest Loge Club in Ohio Stadium this evening.

The event benefits the university’s department of psychiatry and behavioral health, which Miller credits for saving his life as he battled mental health issues that ultimately forced him to retire from football this spring.

“I think it’s unbelievable,” head coach Ryan Day said during his press conference on Tuesday afternoon. “The courage of a young man who’s had an impact on so many people … We knew that Harry was special. We knew that he was going to have an impact on people. Never would you imagine it would be like this and at such a young age.

“He’s still in a battle. We know that. But I’m proud of what he’s done and what he’s doing.”

Day is unable to attend the event, as the Buckeyes are practicing this evening in preparation for Saturday’s game against Wisconsin. But he recorded a video that will introduce Miller to those in attendance.

Miller, who is majoring in mechanical engineering, spent the summer interning at Iridium, a Washington D.C.-based company that works with clients such as SpaceX, Lockheed Martin and Garmin.

He returned to Columbus for fall semester and has been on the sidelines with his former teammates at every Ohio State game this season. However, his ambitions go much further, as he plans to make mental health advocacy a lifelong mission.

“I want to help people that I see every day on campus,” Miller said in an interview this month with Columbus Monthly. “That would be such a great opportunity, and I’m excited about that.”

