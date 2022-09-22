Ohio State’s Miyan Williams, Paris Johnson, Luke Wypler Preview Wisconsin

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams, tight end Cade Stover, offensive tackle Paris Johnson, center Luke Wypler and linebackers Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg met with the media on Wednesday night to discuss the 77-21 win over Toledo and preview Saturday’s primetime matchup against Wisconsin.

The players discussed a wide variety of topics, including the challenge the Badgers pose to Williams and the other running backs, Stover’s relationship with quarterback C.J. Stroud, Johnson’s desire to play hard-nosed football, Wypler’s understanding of the game and how Chambers and Eichenberg plan to slow down Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen.

This marked the final media availability prior to the game against the Badgers, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC, though head coach Ryan Day will briefly answer some questions during a lightning round on Thursday afternoon.

Check out Wednesday’s interviews below and stay tuned to BuckeyesNow for continued coverage of the Buckeyes.

