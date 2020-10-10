FOX's Big Noon Kickoff Coming to Columbus for Opener

Two weeks from today, after what feels like the longest offseason of all time, the Ohio State Buckeyes will finally open the season with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Despite the fact that Ohio Stadium will be empty when the Scarlet and Gray take the field, the national media will be coming to town.

FOX's Big Noon Kickoff featuring Rob Stone, Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush, Brady Quinn and former Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer will be live from the Shoe on October 24 beginning at 11 a.m. leading up to FOX's coverage of the Buckeyes and Cornhuskers at noon.

This marks the third time that Meyer will return to Ohio Stadium in an official capacity as an analyst on Big Noon Kickoff. Last year, Big Noon Kickoff came to Columbus for the Wisconsin and Penn State games.

Ohio State and Nebraska were perhaps the two most vocal programs across the country that compete in conferences with seasons that were originally postponed. After three of the Power 5 conferences kicked off their seasons in September, the Big Ten and Pac-12 chose to resume their competition after a delay. The Big Ten will play an 8-game schedule against only conference opponents, and they'll do so with no fans in the stadium.

While the Buckeyes have been one of the elite programs in college football in recent years, Nebraska is coming off three consecutive losing seasons.

