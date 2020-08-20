SI.com
Winter Wonderland: Biggest Potential Challengers to Ohio State Football in Bad Weather

Adam Prescott

Ohio State has been king of the Big Ten football landscape recently. The Buckeyes have claimed three-straight league championships, delivered every win last year by double digits and were a massive favorite to secure another conference trophy this fall.

Many will rightfully expect OSU to win another Big Ten title no matter when/where the next season is played. But, should the schedule end up taking place in the heart of winter, it makes you wonder what opponents might benefit from certain elements and possibly close the cap (or upset) the powerhouse Scarlet and Gray?

We will assume a few aspects here for this exercise; the schedule is played from January through March and all games take place on campus. Many schools are surely exploring playing in domes (stay tuned for that piece this weekend) but, for now, we examine dynamics regarding mother nature.

Would poor conditions offset the speed and athleticism that Ohio State typically has an edge with? Well, the Buckeyes ranked among the national leaders last season in multiple stats that tend to benefit teams in inclement weather… finishing second in scoring defense (12.5), second in total defense (247.6), fifth in rushing offense (272.2) and seventh in rushing defense (99.5).

However, we look at candidates below that are most likely to beat Ohio State, considering recent head-to-head matchups and the same/similar categories as above:

1. WISCONSIN BADGERS

Last Four Seasons vs. OSU: L 34-21, L 38-7, L 27-21, L 30-23 (OT)

National Ranks Last Year:
1st – Time of Possession (35:42)
8th – Total Defense (293.5)
8th – Rushing Defense (102.4)
10th – Scoring Defense (16.1)
15th – Total Defense (330.2)
15th – Rushing Offense (240.5)

KEY CHALLENGE: Jonathan Taylor ain’t walking through that door.

Wisconsin-Badgers-Snow-Flurries

2. PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS

Last Four Seasons vs. OSU: L 28-17, L 27-26, L 39-38, W 24-21

National Ranks Last Year:
5th – Rushing Defense (97.7)
7th – Scoring Defense (14.1)
24th – Total Defense (330.2)

KEY CHALLENGE: Star linebacker Micah Parsons opted out of the season.

3. IOWA HAWKEYES

Last Four Seasons vs. OSU: N/A, N/A, W 55-24, N/A

National Ranks Last Year:
5th – Scoring Defense (13.2)
12th – Total Defense (304.3)
24th – Rushing Defense (120.1)

KEY CHALLENGE: Although most players are now gone, many within the Buckeye program will use that 55-24 loss as severe motivation.

4. MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Last Four Seasons vs. OSU: L 56-27, L 62-39, L 31-20, L 30-27 (OT)

National Ranks Last Year:
6th – Total Defense (292.8)
18th – Scoring Defense (19.5)
22nd – Rushing Defense (119.1)

KEY CHALLENGE: Ohio State has scored a combined 113 points in the last two meetings and will apparently try to score triple digits in the next showdown.

Michigan snow angels on the ground

5. MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Last Four Seasons vs. OSU: N/A, L 30-14, N/A, N/A

National Ranks Last Year:
5th – Time of Possession (33:52)
15th – Total Defense (312.8)

KEY CHALLENGE: Boats don’t row so well in the snow.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Although Penn State has more favorable head-to-head results recently, Wisconsin earns the top spot based off ranking top-15 nationally in every preferred category. Teams that like to pack in between the tackles and play “smash-mouth football” might stand the best chance if they can win time of possession and keep Justin Fields off the field. That, however, is likely a task easier said than done.

Football

