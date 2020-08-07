Jim Harbaugh Accuses Ryan Day of Breaking Rules

Ohio State and Michigan is a rivalry that doesn't need an introduction.

As Urban Meyer would put it: it's a rivalry built on respect, but the two programs strongly dislike each other.

Diehard fans talk about the rivalry all year long and the game has almost always been played as the regular season finale in late November. It doesn't take much to ignite the flames.

So the announcement of "The Game" moving to October 24 after this week's revamped schedule was released was certainly notable. But it turns out that wasn't the only news around the rivalry this week.

Bucknuts reported that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh accused Ohio State head coach Ryan Day of allowing on-field instruction before it was permitted by the NCAA. The accusation was made on a coaches conference call earlier this week. The report says that Day didn't take too kindly to being called out. He supposedly said, "How about I worry about my team and you worry about yours?"

When Day was asked about it on a Zoom call with the media on Thursday, he chose not to comment about it.

Perhaps not so ironically, Ohio State's captains spoke with media members on Tuesday before the schedule came out and were especially poignant when asked about the potential of playing Michigan earlier in the season.

“No. No. No. No. Not at all,” Jonathon Cooper said. “That date does not matter. It’s just The Team Up North, as long as we get to play them.”

“To be honest, I don’t really care when we play The Team Up North,” Justin Fields said. “I just want to play them and my answer is simple and really just beat the brakes off of them, for real.”

“I’m right there with Justin," Wyatt Davis said. "It really doesn’t matter to me when we play them. Obviously like Josh (Myers) was saying, the tradition of that game is very important to us but it doesn’t matter. If it’s the first game on the schedule, so be it. We’re going to beat the brakes off of them.”

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!