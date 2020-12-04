Pigskin Pick'Em: Big Ten Game Predictions for Week 7

Here is the BuckeyesNow predictions for Week 7 around the Big Ten.

Only two weeks remain in the Big Ten’s controversial, CoVID-condensed schedule. We take a look at the action around the league as they desperately try to finish as many games as possible.

Here are our projections for the other four games around the league this week - remember, two games have been cancelled. Our Ohio State vs. Michigan State prediction is coming shortly.

Saturday, December 5 at 12 pm. Nebraska at Purdue

Fresh off their surprising loss to rising Rutgers, Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers look to right the ship at home versus a 1-4 Nebraska team.

In a game between two teams simply looking for momentum to carry into 2021, we will take the team with the best player on that field. And without question, that would be Rondale Moore.

Moore has 22 catches since his return two games ago for Purdue and we expect a big day from the Indiana native. If he’s good enough to light up the Buckeyes a couple years ago, he should have his way with the Huskers

Prediction: Purdue 38, Nebraska 17

Saturday, December 5 at 12 pm. Penn State at Rutgers

The Nittany Lions were preseason Top 10 and were on the Buckeyes short list as legitimate concerns. However, in true 2020 fashion, James Franklin’s group has just one win through six weeks of play (defeated Michigan 27-17 in Week 6).

On the other end of the spectrum, in a season of disappointment for many Big Ten challengers, the Scarlet Knights are the rare shining light. With two wins already through the shortened season and a heartbreaking home loss to Michigan, Rutgers seems to be overachieving under head coach Greg Schiano.

Although Rutgers has shown some serious promise this season, we feel like the Nittany Lions found some momentum with their first win last season. The better team on paper, James Franklin will find a way to get his second straight win.

Prediction: Penn State 24, Rutgers 14

Saturday, December 5 at 3:30 pm. Indiana at Wisconsin

The Hoosiers received bad news this week, as star quarterback Michael Penix has been ruled out for the duration of the season with a torn ACL. Although Jack Tuttle (transfer from Utah) seems like a capable option, there is no doubting the firepower lost with a quarterback who threw for nearly 500 yards against Ohio State.

Wisconsin is surely still stewing over their upset defeat in Evanston and we expect them to come out with a chip on their shoulders. Expect the Badgers to have a field day offensively and contain Indiana’s offense who will be adjusting to a new leader.

Prediction: Wisconsin 35, Indiana 20

Saturday, December 5 at 3:30 pm. Iowa at Illinois

Iowa suffered a scare last week as they squeaked by a Nebraska team that has been nothing short of underwhelming. Coming off a “Bye”, the Illini will be a bit rusty in the early going as the Hawkeyes look to flex their muscle as a top team in the struggling Big Ten.

We think this will get ugly off the heels of a lackluster performance by No. 19 ranked Iowa last weekend.

Prediction: Iowa 49, Illinois 17

